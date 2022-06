Momci i dalje za ovaj svet mare

If you go down to Memphis,

Please don’t go swimming in the Mississippi River,

If you must, if you do

Take off your jacket and take off your boots,

Just don’t wash up on Beale.

(Kevin Morby, Disappearing)

When my mother was nineteen,

she’d dance to Tina, Tina Turner,

And the hallway’d become a catwalk, and she’d go to the show,

No, they just don’t make ‘em like

that no more.

(Kevin Morby, Goodbye to Good Times)

