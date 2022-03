Šampioni svemira u sanjarenju

Oh, frailty and fragile words

You tell me a lot of words

You tell me all about your love

And I feel what I hear you say

I don’t talk the same way

‘Cause that don’t feel like love

As the dog opens his eyes

As the blue crow flies

I’m going to meet my love

I already died

I’m calling from the other side

Underneath love

There’s a bottle out in the sea

With a message inside from me

Saying, “Release my love”

(Big Thief, Love Love Love)