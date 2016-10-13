<< VESTI | | 13.10.2016 19:30
The Times They're a Changin' - Bob Dilan, nobelovac
Kultni muzičar '68-ih Bob Dilan dobitnik je Nobelove nagrade za književnost za 2016. godinu, odlučila je Švedska akademija.
Nobelovu nagradu za književnost dobio je pevač i poeta Bob Dilan, jedan od najuticajnijih svetskih muzičara, rođen kao Robert Alen Cimerman.
Robert Alen Cimerman je 1959, u nastupima na folk koncerima (Dinkytown folk music circuit ) počeo da se predstavlja kao "Bob Dilan", a kasnije je u autobiografiji napisao da je to bilo u čast velškog pesnika Dilana Tomasa (Dylan Thomas, 1914 – 1953), čija poezija je uticala na njega kao pisca pesama. Taj uticaj je bio više od izbora "umetničkog imena", i odrazio se na stil i tip pesama koje je Bob Dilan pisao.
Po saopštenju Švedske akademije nagrada Bobu Dilanu je dodeljena zato što je on "stvorio nov poetski izraz u okviru velike tradicije američke pesme".
Sara Danijus, književni naučnik i stalni sekretar 18-člane Švedske akademije, koji dodeljuje nagradu je Dilana nazvala "velikim pesnikom u engleskom govornom tradiciji". Na pitanje da li odluka da nagrada dodeli muzičaru signalizira proširenje u definisanju literature, ona je u šali odgovorila citirajući Dilanovu pesmu: The times they are a changing, perhaps". Dilan je po njenim rečima nek ko već 54 godine iznova i iznova menja samog sebe. Denius je objašnjavala da izbor možda jeste iznenađujući, ali ukoliko se osvrnemo 5000 godina unazad doći ćemo do vremena kada su otkriveni Homer i Sapfo, čiji su poetski tekstovi bili namenjeni javnim nastupima, a isti je slučaj i sa Bobom Dilanom…
Rođen je u Dulutu u Minesoti, a muzičku karijeru otpočeo je kao tinejdžer, kada je 1959. počeo da svira u lokalnim barovima.
Bod Dilan se pojavio na njujorškoj muzičkoj sceni 1961. godine kao umetnika u tradiciji Vudija Gitrija, pevajući protestne pesme uz akustičnu gitaru u klubovima i kafićima u Grinvič Vilidžu, ali, od samog početka, isticao se blistavim tekstovim, koje su bile izvor inspiracije. Nekoliko godina Dilan mešao folk muziku sa sve složenijim pesama i okretao se sve više zvuku rokenrola, a 1965. godine, svirao je sa električnim rok bendovima na festivalu Folk Njuport.
Svira gitaru, usnu harmoniku i klavir. Tokom 50 godina karijere više od 30 albuma, a od devedesetih se bavi i slikarstvom.
Postao je ikona roka i antiratnih pokreta, a na svom putu od folka do roka. Neke od njegovih pesama su postale kultne: "The Times They're a Changin'", "Mr. Tambourine Man," "Like a Rolling Stone," and "Blowin’ in the Wind"...
(Videti više: Bob Dylan songssajt Boba Dilana
Dilanova lirika je objavljena u zbirkama: The Complete Annotated Lyrics (edited by Christopher Ricks, Lisa Nemrow, and Julie Nemrow, 2014), Lyrics 1962–2001 (2004), The Definitive Bob Dylan Songbook (2001), Forever Young (2008). Dvadesetak njegovih pesama je objavljeno u Hollywood Foto-Rhetoric: The Lost Manuscript (2008). Dilan je autor memoara Chronicles: Volume One (2001), Tarantula (1971), a prozni rad pisan 1966.
( Bob Dylan Awarded Nobel Prize in Literature NYT, Oct 3 2016.)
( The Nobel Prize in Literature 2016 13 OCT 2016Svenska Akademien
Blowin' In The Wind
How many roads must a man walk down
Before you call him a man?
How many seas must a white dove sail
Before she sleeps in the sand?
Yes, and how many times must the cannon balls fly
Before they're forever banned?
The answer, my friend, is blowin' in the wind
The answer is blowin' in the wind.
Yes, and how many years can a mountain exist
Before it is washed to the sea?
Yes, and how many years can some people exist
Before they're allowed to be free?
Yes, and how many times can a man turn his head
And pretend that he just doesn't see?
The answer, my friend, is blowin' in the wind
The answer is blowin' in the wind.
Yes, and how many times must a man look up
Before he can see the sky?
Yes, and how many ears must one man have
Before he can hear people cry?
Yes, and how many deaths will it take 'til he knows
That too many people have died?
The answer, my friend, is blowin' in the wind
The answer is blowin' in the wind.
Bob Dylan
Mr. Tambourine Man
Hey ! Mr Tambourine Man, play a song for me
I'm not sleepy and there is no place I'm going to
Hey ! Mr Tambourine Man, play a song for me
In the jingle jangle morning I'll come followin' you.
Though I know that evenin's empire has returned into sand
Vanished from my hand
Left me blindly here to stand but still not sleeping
My weariness amazes me, I'm branded on my feet
I have no one to meet
And the ancient empty street's too dead for dreaming.
Hey ! Mr Tambourine Man, play a song for me
I'm not sleepy and there is no place I'm going to
Hey ! Mr Tambourine Man, play a song for me
In the jingle jangle morning I'll come followin' you.
Take me on a trip upon your magic swirlin' ship
My senses have been stripped, my hands can't feel to grip
My toes too numb to step, wait only for my boot heels
To be wanderin'
I'm ready to go anywhere, I'm ready for to fade
Into my own parade, cast your dancing spell my way
I promise to go under it.
Hey ! Mr Tambourine Man, play a song for me
I'm not sleepy and there is no place I'm going to
Hey ! Mr Tambourine Man, play a song for me
In the jingle jangle morning I'll come followin' you.
Though you might hear laughin', spinnin' swingin' madly across the sun
It's not aimed at anyone, it's just escapin' on the run
And but for the sky there are no fences facin'
And if you hear vague traces of skippin' reels of rhyme
To your tambourine in time, it's just a ragged clown behind
I wouldn't pay it any mind, it's just a shadow you're
Seein' that he's chasing.
Hey ! Mr Tambourine Man, play a song for me
I'm not sleepy and there is no place I'm going to
Hey ! Mr Tambourine Man, play a song for me
In the jingle jangle morning I'll come followin' you.
Then take me disappearin' through the smoke rings of my mind
Down the foggy ruins of time, far past the frozen leaves
The haunted, frightened trees, out to the windy beach
Far from the twisted reach of crazy sorrow
Yes, to dance beneath the diamond sky with one hand waving free
Silhouetted by the sea, circled by the circus sands
With all memory and fate driven deep beneath the waves
Let me forget about today until tomorrow.
Hey ! Mr Tambourine Man, play a song for me
I'm not sleepy and there is no place I'm going to
Hey ! Mr Tambourine Man, play a song for me
In the jingle jangle morning I'll come followin' you.
Bob Dylan
Knockin' On Heaven's Door
Mama, take this badge off of me
I can't use it anymore.
It's gettin' dark, too dark to see
I feel I'm knockin' on heaven's door.
Knock, knock, knockin' on heaven's door
Knock, knock, knockin' on heaven's door
Knock, knock, knockin' on heaven's door
Knock, knock, knockin' on heaven's door
Mama, put my guns in the ground
I can't shoot them anymore.
That long black cloud is comin' down
I feel I'm knockin' on heaven's door.
Knock, knock, knockin' on heaven's door
Knock, knock, knockin' on heaven's door
Knock, knock, knockin' on heaven's door
Knock, knock, knockin' on heaven's door