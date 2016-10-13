The Times They're a Changin' - Bob Dilan, nobelovac

Kultni muzičar '68-ih Bob Dilan dobitnik je Nobelove nagrade za književnost za 2016. godinu, odlučila je Švedska akademija.

Nobelovu nagradu za književnost dobio je pevač i poeta Bob Dilan, jedan od najuticajnijih svetskih muzičara, rođen kao Robert Alen Cimerman.

Robert Alen Cimerman je 1959, u nastupima na folk koncerima (Dinkytown folk music circuit ) počeo da se predstavlja kao "Bob Dilan", a kasnije je u autobiografiji napisao da je to bilo u čast velškog pesnika Dilana Tomasa (Dylan Thomas, 1914 – 1953), čija poezija je uticala na njega kao pisca pesama. Taj uticaj je bio više od izbora "umetničkog imena", i odrazio se na stil i tip pesama koje je Bob Dilan pisao.

Po saopštenju Švedske akademije nagrada Bobu Dilanu je dodeljena zato što je on "stvorio nov poetski izraz u okviru velike tradicije američke pesme".

Sara Danijus, književni naučnik i stalni sekretar 18-člane Švedske akademije, koji dodeljuje nagradu je Dilana nazvala "velikim pesnikom u engleskom govornom tradiciji". Na pitanje da li odluka da nagrada dodeli muzičaru signalizira proširenje u definisanju literature, ona je u šali odgovorila citirajući Dilanovu pesmu: The times they are a changing, perhaps". Dilan je po njenim rečima nek ko već 54 godine iznova i iznova menja samog sebe. Denius je objašnjavala da izbor možda jeste iznenađujući, ali ukoliko se osvrnemo 5000 godina unazad doći ćemo do vremena kada su otkriveni Homer i Sapfo, čiji su poetski tekstovi bili namenjeni javnim nastupima, a isti je slučaj i sa Bobom Dilanom…

Rođen je u Dulutu u Minesoti, a muzičku karijeru otpočeo je kao tinejdžer, kada je 1959. počeo da svira u lokalnim barovima.

Bod Dilan se pojavio na njujorškoj muzičkoj sceni 1961. godine kao umetnika u tradiciji Vudija Gitrija, pevajući protestne pesme uz akustičnu gitaru u klubovima i kafićima u Grinvič Vilidžu, ali, od samog početka, isticao se blistavim tekstovim, koje su bile izvor inspiracije. Nekoliko godina Dilan mešao folk muziku sa sve složenijim pesama i okretao se sve više zvuku rokenrola, a 1965. godine, svirao je sa električnim rok bendovima na festivalu Folk Njuport.

Svira gitaru, usnu harmoniku i klavir. Tokom 50 godina karijere više od 30 albuma, a od devedesetih se bavi i slikarstvom.

Postao je ikona roka i antiratnih pokreta, a na svom putu od folka do roka. Neke od njegovih pesama su postale kultne: "The Times They're a Changin'", "Mr. Tambourine Man," "Like a Rolling Stone," and "Blowin’ in the Wind"...

(Videti više: Bob Dylan songssajt Boba Dilana

Dilanova lirika je objavljena u zbirkama: The Complete Annotated Lyrics (edited by Christopher Ricks, Lisa Nemrow, and Julie Nemrow, 2014), Lyrics 1962–2001 (2004), The Definitive Bob Dylan Songbook (2001), Forever Young (2008). Dvadesetak njegovih pesama je objavljeno u Hollywood Foto-Rhetoric: The Lost Manuscript (2008). Dilan je autor memoara Chronicles: Volume One (2001), Tarantula (1971), a prozni rad pisan 1966.

( Bob Dylan Awarded Nobel Prize in Literature NYT, Oct 3 2016.)

( The Nobel Prize in Literature 2016 13 OCT 2016Svenska Akademien

Blowin' In The Wind

How many roads must a man walk down

Before you call him a man?

How many seas must a white dove sail

Before she sleeps in the sand?

Yes, and how many times must the cannon balls fly

Before they're forever banned?

The answer, my friend, is blowin' in the wind

The answer is blowin' in the wind.

Yes, and how many years can a mountain exist

Before it is washed to the sea?

Yes, and how many years can some people exist

Before they're allowed to be free?

Yes, and how many times can a man turn his head

And pretend that he just doesn't see?

The answer, my friend, is blowin' in the wind

The answer is blowin' in the wind.

Yes, and how many times must a man look up

Before he can see the sky?

Yes, and how many ears must one man have

Before he can hear people cry?

Yes, and how many deaths will it take 'til he knows

That too many people have died?

The answer, my friend, is blowin' in the wind

The answer is blowin' in the wind.

Bob Dylan